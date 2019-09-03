Falcao joins Lemina and Andone at Galatasaray

Galatasaray concluded a productive deadline day by signing Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on a free transfer.

Falcao has penned a three-year deal with Galatasaray, the 22-time Turkish champions confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an ultimately restorative spell at Monaco after form and fitness woes meant his temporary stints in the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea proved frustratingly barren.

Former Atletico Madrid favourite Falcao returned to Stade Louis II for the 2016-17 season, where he captained a Monaco side featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Thomas Lemar to a stunning Ligue 1 title triumph.

Overall, Falcao scored 65 goals in 108 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, netting a further 11 across 22 Champions League outings.

A huge crowd of raucous fans welcomed Falcao upon his arrival in Istanbul on Sunday – an experience that certainly left an impression.

"I left the airport with very different and intense feelings," he said. "I didn't want to leave, I wanted to be there with our fans for some minutes longer.

"I brought my family because I know how big a community Galatasaray is and I anticipated such a welcome. I wanted my wife and my children with me.

"Once again, it made me realise I had made the right decision. I am so happy."

Galatasaray also completed a pair of loan moves for Premier League players, with Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina and Romania forward Florin Andone joining from Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Former Juventus player Lemina has cost Gala a €1million loan fee, with a €16m option to make the transfer permanent included in the deal.

Andone, who was sent off for a shocking challenge on Southampton defender Yan Valery in what could prove his final game for Brighton, will cost €700,000 over the course of this season.

Albion boss Graham Potter said his club have a recall option on the 26-year-old in January.

Galatasaray head coach Fatih Terim has overseen busy transfer window, with the likes of Steven Nzonzi, Jean Michael Seri and Ryan Babel all arriving.