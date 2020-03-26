Coronavirus: Liverpool boss Klopp and Beckham lead tributes to NHS workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and former Manchester United star David Beckham expressed their gratitude towards healthcare workers in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 23,900 people have died from COVID-19 globally, with over 528,000 confirmed cases as the world struggles to contain the spread of the virus – which has brought sport to a standstill.

In the UK, there have been 578 deaths and almost 11,700 cases, and the country came together to pay tribute to NHS staff as part of the "Clap for Carers" initiative on Thursday.

With the Premier League on hiatus, Klopp – whose Liverpool were top of the table prior to the postponement – delivered a message via the club's official channels.

"Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers, if you want, out there," Klopp said.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you. Or, how we would say in Germany, vielen dank."

Ex-United, England, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan winger Beckham also used social media to show his appreciation.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19," Beckham – now co-owner of new MLS franchise Inter Miami – said in a caption on Instagram.