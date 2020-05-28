Coronavirus: June 12 restart for Super Lig approved

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has approved plans to resume the Super Lig season from June 12.

President Nihat Ozdemir confirmed this month he wanted the top flight to be completed in time for Istanbul to host the Champions League final in August.

The TFF board and health officials met on Thursday and consented to the proposed restart date, with all 18 Super Lig clubs said to be in agreement.

Relegation from the top flight this season will not be scrapped, despite seven clubs putting forward a proposal to the TFF.

Teams will be permitted to use five substitutes, in line with a recommendation from rulemakers the International Football Association Board to reduce the risk of injuries.

Trabzonspor were top of the table, although level on points with Istanbul Basaksehir, when the league was suspended in March following pressure from world players' union FIFPro.

Games had been proceeding behind closed doors despite other major leagues across Europe halting their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.