Coronavirus: Gertjan Verbeek quits Adelaide United after returning home amid pandemic

Adelaide United head coach Gertjan Verbeek has left the club by mutual consent.

The 57-year-old, who was contracted until the end of the 2020-21 season, requested to be released after returning home to the Netherlands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verbeek, who was in charge for less than a year, led Adelaide to a third FFA Cup triumph last October with a 4-0 win over Melbourne City in the final.

"Given a number of reasons, such as the global health problems, future of the league, difficult financial situation of the club and the need to protect and care for my family, my future as head coach at Adelaide United was insecure," he said in a statement published by the club.

"Based on the uncertain period we are currently in, we mutually agreed to end the contract after one season.

"I would like to thank the Adelaide United fans for supporting me and the team through this period. It was a great triumph to win the FFA Cup this season and I'm very proud of this accomplishment.

"The coronavirus has made it a very difficult and insecure situation for everyone, but I hope the team, the staff, and everyone's families all remain safe and healthy during these challenging times."

Chairman Piet van der Pol added: "We are grateful for Gertjan's hard work and for what he did for our football club over the past 10-or-so months.

"Not only has he given some of our young players a chance at professional football, he also helped guide us to our third FFA Cup trophy.

"I would like to thank Gertjan for everything he has done at Adelaide United, and, on behalf of the club, our members and supporters, and our partners, wish him the best for his future."

Adelaide have also decided against renewing the contract of performance coach Gerald Sibon.

The A-League, which was suspended in March, is not expected to resume until at least June.