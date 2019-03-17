Wolves defeat a step backwards - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolves as a "big step backwards".

The Red Devils were entirely outplayed by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who scored second-half goals through Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota to seal a last-four spot.

Marcus Rashford scored a consolation goal deep into stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for an insipid United side, who have won lost back-to-back games after their heroic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer had no complaints with the result and was left to bemoan his side's poor passing and inability to break their hosts down.

"We started too slowly and played into their hands," he told BBC Sport.

"Our possession wasn't bright enough and quick enough, so it's disappointing.

"I didn't think we had enough quality in the last third, enough combination play. We had decent dominance with the ball in the first half but that doesn't help if you give the ball away and they can counter.

"This was a big step backwards, mainly because of the quality of the possession and the passing."

Nuno, meanwhile, was delighted with his side's display and hailed their "composure" as they booked a first FA Cup semi-final appearance since the 1997-98 season.

"I'm very proud of the players," he said.

"We had composure, shape, and good running. Very well done to the boys and it was a fantastic atmosphere.

"It means a lot because we know how big Wolves were in the 1950s and 1960s and there are people in the stadium who have memories of that.

"To try to achieve the same is much, much harder now but we will try step by step. We will respect everybody in the semi-finals."