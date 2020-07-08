Ten assists in all 10 seasons: Super Silva going out on a high at Man City

David Silva’s sublime display against Newcastle United saw him lay on a 10th assist of the season, a tally he has reached in all 10 campaigns for Manchester City.

The departing Silva set up the first and last goals, scored by Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, in City's 5-0 home Premier League thrashing of Steve Bruce's side on Wednesday.

He also netted a 25-yard free-kick as he continues to sparkle prior to his exit at the end of the season, though surprisingly this was the first game in which the midfielder had both scored and assisted a goal in since January 2016.

Silva, 34, has racked up a total of 121 assists for City in his decade at the club since signing from Valencia in 2010.

Federico Fernandez scored an own goal, while Riyad Mahrez also notched to ensure City became the first team in Premier League history to have five different players score at least 10 goals in a single season.

Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero have all reached double figures in 2019-20.

The match was also notable for City completing an astonishing 93.7 per cent of their passes (787 out of 840 attempts), the highest level recorded since Opta began gathering data in the 2003-04 season.