Ronaldo can help Man Utd do 'great things' – Dalot

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Manchester United "do great things" after returning to Old Trafford, according to Diogo Dalot.

Portugal superstar Ronaldo netted twice in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend to mark his second debut in style.

More than 12 years on from his previous Premier League outing – a record gap – the 36-year-old is still delivering the goods.

And compatriot Dalot is revelling in having the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back in red.

"It's fantastic not just for me, but for everyone to have Cristiano here," the full-back told the club's official website.

"He gives so much energy to everyone and he's been fantastic.

"On the day [he signed] there was a lot of speculation and it was very good news for everyone involved. Everyone was buzzing with his return to United.

"I texted him and congratulated about him coming back. He said how happy he was to be part of this club again and he wants to help the team and that's what we want.

"I think fans can expect the same Cristiano as always. To be here winning what he has won and playing like he is playing you can expect the best.

"We are here to help him and he is here to help us as well and I think with everything combined we can do great things."

Ronaldo's brace against Newcastle came 12 years and 124 days after his last in the English top flight – only Matt Jackson (13 years, 187 days) has gone longer in Premier League history.

At 36 years and 218 days, he became the oldest player to score a double in a Premier League match since Graham Alexander for Burnley against Hull in April 2010. Alexander was 38 years and 182 days old.

The arrival of Ronaldo before the transfer deadline capped an impressive window for United, who also signed star defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Young Boys in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.