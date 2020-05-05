On this day in sport: Ronaldo stars as Man Utd oust Arsenal, Dottin makes history

Manchester United and Arsenal did not make it to this season's Champions League, but 11 years ago they were contesting a crucial semi-final.

It was United who ended up reaching the 2009 final after winning a famous second leg at Emirates Stadium.

West Indies batsman Deandra Dottin can also reflect proudly on this date, given it is a decade to the day since she made T20I history.

Here we look back on some of the most memorable moments from the world of sport to take place on May 5.

2009 - Ronaldo and Man Utd roll past Arsenal

A solitary John O'Shea strike had United one goal to the good in the semi-final going into an eagerly anticipated second leg between the domestic rivals in London.

Arsenal supporters created a frenzied atmosphere but saw their hopes of reaching a second final in four years evaporate in rapid, heart-breaking fashion.

A Park Ji-sung strike and a 40-yard free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo gave United two away goals, all but ending the tie after 11 minutes.

Ronaldo then capped a classic United counter-attack in the second half to dispel any thoughts of a comeback from Arsene Wenger's side.

Arsenal finally found the target when future United striker Robin van Persie converted a late penalty but there was to be no way back.

It was a crushing defeat for the Gunners and they have not made it to the last four of Europe's premier club competition since.

United went on to lose the final 2-0 against Barcelona in Rome, ending their hopes of becoming the first team to retain the Champions League in the modern era of the competition.

They suffered the same fate in a final against Barca at Wembley two years later and have remained on three Champions League triumphs since their 2008 success.



2010 - Cricketing history for Deandra Dottin

Dottin obliterated the South Africa bowling attack 10 years ago in St Kitts and Nevis to score the first women's T20I hundred.

It took her only 38 deliveries to reach three figures and that remains the fastest century in history.

Australia's Alyssa Healy smashed a 46-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2019, but that pace still fell considerably short of Dottin's incredible innings.

Batting at number six, Dottin ended with a score of 112 not out from 45 deliveries.

She catapulted West Indies from 52-4 to a match-winning total of 175-5, although South Africa did come within 17 runs.

Her second fifty came in just 13 deliveries and in total she hit seven fours and nine sixes for a magnificent strike-rate of 248.88.



1904 – Cy Young pitches first perfect game

It is 116 years to the day since Young pitched the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

The Boston Americans pitcher was a 37-year-old when he retired all 27 Philadelphia Athletics batters he faced in the Huntington Avenue Grounds, winning a grudge match against rival Rube Waddell.

All told it was the third perfect game in MLB history but first since the modern era was considered to have begun in 1900 once rules had been codified.

Over four years passed before Addie Joss became the second player in the modern era to pitch a perfect game in October 1908 for the Cleveland Naps against the Chicago White Sox.

The third came from Charlie Robertson in 1922 and Don Larsen's effort in 1956 was the only other perfect game before the 1960s.

After Young's death in 1955, the Cy Young Award was created in his honour to reward the game's best pitchers.