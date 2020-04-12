Man Utd's Pogba hungry to return from injury

Paul Pogba said he is hungry to return as the Manchester United star looks to put his injury nightmare behind him amid transfer speculation.

Pogba has endured an injury-ruined 2019-20 season after undergoing ankle surgery in January – the France World Cup winner has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day.

The United midfielder has also been the subject of transfer rumours, with former club Juventus and LaLiga giants Real Madrid reportedly trying to sign the disgruntled Frenchman.

In the meantime, Pogba is determined to return stronger once the coronavirus-hit Premier League season resumes.

"I'm already training and touching the ball," Pogba told the United podcast. "I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

"You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.

"You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened. So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton.

"It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle [United], I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

Pogba added: "I don't even know how it feels like anymore. I can't wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that's my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football."