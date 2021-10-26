Liverpool must stay grounded after 'historical' Man Utd thrashing – Jota

Liverpool must stay grounded on the back of their "historical" 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, according to forward Diogo Jota.

The Reds recorded their biggest ever margin of victory against fierce rivals United at Old Trafford thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick and goals from Naby Keita and Jota.

It marked the first time United have lost by five or more goals without scoring since February 1955, when they suffered a 5-0 loss to Manchester City, while only once before – a 7-1 victory at Anfield in October 1895 – have Liverpool won by more goals in this fixture.

Jota, who played a key part in the victory with a tap-in and an assist for the second of Salah's goals, admitted not even he expected Liverpool to dismantle their opponents with such ease.

"It's hard to dream [about such a win], which is a good thing, to be honest," he told Liverpool's official website. "We always expect a tight game, at least in terms of the result, but I think we were outstanding, especially until 2-0.

"Sometimes things just happen naturally. I think we were of course on our toes, everyone was searching for the space and I think in the end with the two goals coming soon, that helps as well. We were very dangerous and we did a fantastic game.

"In the first 15 minutes we were almost perfect. After that, we conceded a little bit counter-attacks and started losing the ball, but in the end it's a historical result and one for the fans to remember for a while.

"It's historical but we as players, we can't think over our heads. I think it's important that we keep our feet on the floor. It's just three more points; there is a long way to go."

Liverpool were four goals up by half-time and added a fifth five minutes into the second half, with Salah's hat-trick strike followed by a red card for United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Jurgen Klopp's side have scored 19 goals in their opening five Premier League away matches this term, a tally that has been bettered by only Manchester City (20 in 2011-12) and United (20 in 1907-08) in English top-flight history at this stage.

Jota was just as pleased with the clean sheet kept by his side at Old Trafford – Liverpool's sixth of the campaign, a joint-league high alongside Manchester City and Chelsea, the latter of whom have a one-point lead at the summit.

"A clean sheet is always important because if you do that it allows for you just to score one goal and win the game," he said. "I think that's what we need to fight for because with the quality that we have up front, if we keep that clean sheet then I'm pretty sure we will win the game."

Salah extended his club-record run of scoring to 10 straight games in all competitions and has now netted 106 times in the Premier League, seeing the Egypt forward surpass Didier Drogba (104) as the top African goalscorer in the competition's history.

Jota added: "It is one of those times when every time he touches the ball it seems to end in the back of the net! That is unbelievable for us and I hope that can continue for a while."