Lallana signs short-term contract extension to finish season with Liverpool

Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder's deal was due to expire this month, but he has agreed to extend his stay at Anfield until the end of July.

It means the 32-year-old will be able to play a part as the Reds attempt to secure the Premier League title, their first top-flight crown in 30 years, when the season gets back underway next week.

Lallana, who joined from Southampton in 2014, will then leave the club on a free transfer when his short-term deal expires.

"I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family," he told the club's website.

"Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

"The gaffer has been different class and we've had an honest conversation about what my role will be in the remaining weeks. I want to contribute in the most positive way possible that helps him and the team, not just for the remaining matches of this season – but also what they'll need to consider for next.

"I'm totally at peace with what that looks and feels like, and I know the role I'll be playing for this team will help in what's going to be an extraordinary period – the likes of which none of us have ever experienced.

"I feel in my time at Liverpool I've always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I've made. I think this one fits into that category as well, so I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people."

Manager Jurgen Klopp added: "I know how highly sought-after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

"This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

"It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.

"But, to be honest, now is not the time for these words. Because of this news – that he stays until we finish this campaign – I can say all the things I want and need to when our season is concluding next month.

"What I can say – and want to say – now is even the way he has handled this extension tells you all you need to know about the person and his character. A top-class professional and an even better person."