Kane can win trophies at Tottenham under Mourinho, insists Klinsmann

Harry Kane does not need to leave Tottenham to win trophies, according to the club's former striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

The England international has yet to win a major honour with Tottenham and admitted in March he would contemplate moving on if he did not feel the club were progressing.

Dimitar Berbatov and Teddy Sheringham have both urged Kane to consider swapping Spurs for Manchester United, as they did during their own careers, if he wants to lift trophies.

Klinsmann also departed north London at the peak of his career to join Bayern Munich, but he is convinced Kane can achieve his career ambitions under Jose Mourinho.

"He can achieve anything he puts his mind to," Klinsmann told talkSPORT. "He's so, so talented, exceptional and he's now into a stage of his career where he is far more mature.

"He's not the young lad anymore, even if you think of him as a young player.

"Watching him from a distance, you wish him titles. When you play a professional career, and you get the opportunity to play in a top-five team in any country in the world, then it's about winning titles.

"And so, I keep all my fingers crossed for Spurs and for him that he can collect trophies - that's what it is all about at the end of the day.

"That's why I left in 1995. Even though I loved it at White Hart Lane, I had to leave for Bayern Munich because I said, 'well I'm running out of time. I'm 31 years old and I need to win a couple more trophies'.

"But he has that chance with Spurs, he has a fantastic coach, he has a fantastic team and we all keep our fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later."

Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November with the aim of ending Tottenham's 12-year wait for silverware.

The Portuguese has had a mixed start to life at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Klinsmann insists he is the perfect choice for his former club.

"Jose is an absolutely exceptional coach. Obviously he has his philosophy, his way of doing things," he said.

"With his experience and knowledge, he has an amazing humour as well, I just hope that things will fall into place and they get the success that they deserve."