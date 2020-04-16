Kane and Grealish would be great signings for Man Utd, says Bosnich

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would be welcome additions at Manchester United according to Mark Bosnich, who feels his former club are moving in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United were on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions when the COVID-19 crisis brought a halt to much of competitive football globally.

As such, when the close season arrives, any Old Trafford overhaul might not be as drastic as first imagined.

Nevertheless, ex-Australia goalkeeper Bosnich told Stats Perform a high-end addition in attack would be ideal, even though he acknowledges a high asking price and Tottenham's notorious hard-ball tactics in the transfer market could make acquiring Kane a tough ask.

"I think they need another striker, another big attacking player," he said.

"What the run and improvement has done is bought Manchester United time and put them a little bit more in a position of strength.

"I'd be looking for a striker to complete that spine. You're thinking Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, David De Gea... Marcus Rashford you could have probably added to that but with the injury and so forth you're considering someone who can help him lead the line. A big signing up in the middle.

"Harry Kane would be absolutely fantastic for Manchester United. Whether or not Tottenham would let him go, I don't know, and the price tag they were talking about [a reported £200million] I thought was ridiculous.

"But definitely somebody of that ilk. Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers of his generation, not just in England, across the world. That would be a fantastic coup."

Bosnich made the switch from Aston Villa to United in 2001, having previously played for the club from 1989 to 1991, while Dwight Yorke made the same move in 1998 in a deal that proved pivotal to the Red Devils' treble triumph.

Current Villa Park favourite Jack Grealish has been touted for a similar move and, were United to firm up any interest in the playmaker, it is a situation that would understandably leave Bosnich with mixed emotions.

"I'd be happy for him – from an Aston Villa perspective, no; from a Manchester United perspective, yes," he said.

"I’d be delighted for him if he went. His performances have been outstanding.

"I was so impressed [in 2018] when they lost to Fulham at Wembley in the Championship play-off final. He could have left then and had every right to, but fact that he stayed to help Villa get up really, really impressed me."

Villa are second bottom in the Premier League, two points from safety with 10 games of the suspended season remaining, and Bosnich feels the Birmingham club's fate in that regard remains the prime factor looming over Grealish's future.

"If it happened again and Villa were to go down, he's entitled to leave after staying and doing what he did. He's done a brilliant job for Aston Villa," he added.

"I'm sure the vast majority of supporters would like him to stay but if a player has had his head turned and doesn't want to be there you get the best possible price and go and replace him.

"But the key thing to focus on now for [head coach] Dean Smith, [assistant] John Terry and Jack Grealish is to keep Aston Villa up."