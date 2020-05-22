Jesse Lingard on Alan Pardew's FA Cup jig: Sometimes people dance too early!

Jesse Lingard is renowned for his dancing celebrations, but it was Alan Pardew's touchline jig at the 2016 FA Cup final that stuck in the Manchester United star's mind before driving in the winner.

Crystal Palace took the lead against United with just 12 minutes to go at Wembley when Jason Puncheon fired past David de Gea at the near post.

It was a goal which resulted in Eagles manager Pardew dancing on the touchline.

That did not escape the attention of substitute Lingard, who later came off the bench to volley an extra-time winner after Juan Mata cancelled out Puncheon's strike in the 81st minute.

The 'Pardew Shuffle' instantly became a social media meme, particularly given Palace were beaten by Louis van Gaal's side.

In an interview with Match of the Day, Lingard said of Pardew's dance: "Do you know what? I think I actually seen it when I was on the bench.

"I seen him dancing and I was like, 'Wow, this is mad!'. Obviously, at 1-0, obviously he's hype and happy and that, but it's sometimes early, isn't it?

"Sometimes people dance too early!"

Speaking after the match, Pardew said he got caught up in the moment.

"I enjoyed that moment. In a cup final and as a manager it's difficult to enjoy moments," Pardew said.

"If you forgive me for my dance, it's just because I enjoyed it."

Pardew was sacked in December of that year, with Palace having won just six of their 36 Premier League matches in the calendar year of 2016.