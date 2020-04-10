Ighalo yet to receive Man Utd extension offer

Odion Ighalo is yet to receive an offer to extend his stay at Manchester United beyond the end of this season.

Former Watford striker Ighalo joined United on loan until the end of the campaign from Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the January transfer window.

The deal sparked derision in some quarters, but the 30-year-old Nigeria international has scored in each of his three United starts. He has four goals from eight appearances in total.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Ighalo for offering the Red Devils something different in attack, though it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

"There is no offer on the table yet because the season is still on, I've not finished my loan deal," Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

"I don't just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.

"I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] 'Go back to China', some say 'Stay with Man United'.

"Have you seen me say a word? I've not said a word because I don't have anything to say. When the season is finished and I get offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.

"I don't just sit down and take decisions, and I don't get carried away with whatever people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could still happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have on the ground.

"Man United might come with an offer, another team might come with an offer. You never know.

"You don't just rush and do things: 'I'm going here, I'm going here.' I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what's on the ground: 'A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick.'"