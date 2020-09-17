I loved him as a player – Havertz eager to learn from Lampard at Chelsea

Kai Havertz says it is a dream come true to be playing under Frank Lampard at Chelsea after completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz made his Chelsea debut on Monday, as the Blues ran out 3-1 winners over Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was an indifferent start for the Germany international, who has been billed as one of the country's next big stars.

However, while accepting he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, Havertz is ecstatic to be playing in England's top flight under the guidance of one of his favourite former players.

"Yeah, I watched lots of his games as a kid, it's important to have a manager who has played for such a long time in the Premier League," Havertz told a news conference when asked if he looks to play in a similar way to how Lampard did.

"I loved him as a player, one of the biggest players in England of his time. Him and Chelsea were always very big. The Premier League always has the best players in the world.

"I'm happy he's my manager now. It's a big step coming to the Premier League, I watched it a lot as a kid. I'm happy to play in one of the best teams in England and the world as well.

"I dreamed as a kid to play in the Premier League. For me the dream came true very early, I'm just 21. It seems a bit unreal for me sitting here playing for a club like Chelsea."

Havertz moved to Chelsea in a reported £72million deal, but the youngster – who scored 12 times in the Bundesliga last season – insists the fee means little to him.

"Yes it's a big price tag but for football today it's normal to pay these prices," he added.

"I don't want to put pressure on myself…I'm just trying to focus on playing my best football here at Chelsea.

"I'm just playing football and I love to play football and that's why I'm here."

Chelsea face defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.