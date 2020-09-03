Henderson targeting De Gea's starting spot at Man Utd

Dean Henderson warned David de Gea he was targeting his starting spot at Manchester United.

After impressing on loan at Sheffield United last season, Henderson has returned to Old Trafford and signed a five-year deal last month.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester United, started 36 games in the Premier League in 2019-20.

And Henderson said he was eager to make his mark for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with De Gea having come under fire last season after several mistakes.

"David de Gea has been a great goalkeeper first and foremost for many years. He's been phenomenal," the shot-stopper told UK newspapers.

"That’s something I aspire to be, to have a career like him at the club, so I'll be going back in first day of the pre-season working my bollocks off to get in that starting line-up because it's something I've always wanted.

"I'm so close now so I'm not going to give up. I'm going to put the pressure on. I respect David, he's been a phenomenal servant for the football club and if not one of the best in recent years. It's down to me. I know what challenges are ahead. I'm well up for it."

Henderson has been on loan at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United in recent seasons.

But his performances in the Premier League last season suggested he could replace De Gea, and Henderson knows he needs to continue playing.

"I'm under no illusions that I'm going to improve just sat on the bench," he said.

"I need that game time."

Manchester United are set to begin their Premier League season against Crystal Palace on September 19.