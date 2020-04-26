De Gea aiming to continue Man Utd 'dream' for many years

David de Gea described his almost decade-long attachment to Manchester United as a "dream" and plans to remain at Old Trafford for a long time.

De Gea, 29, joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a reported £19million, a British record fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

After an initially tricky settling-in period, De Gea established himself as an indispensable part of the team and one of the world's best at his position.

A move to Real Madrid fell through in August 2015, but the Spaniard swiftly signed a new contract after that and then agreed an extension last September, keeping him at the club until 2023.

But De Gea's form over the past few years has not been as consistent as some might expect, giving rise to suggestions from a section of supporters that United might be better off giving Dean Henderson – on loan at Sheffield United – a chance next season.

De Gea does not seem concerned about his future with the club, however.

"Just to be a part of this club is amazing. So, imagine, [nearly] 10 years, it's like a dream," De Gea said in a United Hangout.

"It's great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years."

Before European football came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, United had hit their best run of form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed manager on a full-time basis last March.

A 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup at the end of January began an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions, including a pair of wins over Manchester City, an away triumph at Chelsea and 5-0 Europa League wins against Club Brugge and LASK.

Bruno Fernandes' arrival has made a telling difference and De Gea acknowledged the Portugal midfielder's influence, also pointing out United still have key players in Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to return from injury when they return to action.

"I think the whole team improved a lot," De Gea added of United, who sit just three points adrift of the top four. "We were in a good moment. I think we were in very good, top form.

"We didn't concede many goals, and of course with Bruno he brings a lot of quality. He's a clever player, a top midfielder, the team improves with him and it was a pity that everything stopped because we were in a good moment.

"But hopefully with some players that were injured will be fit when it all starts again, so it will be a good challenge for everyone."