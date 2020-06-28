De Bruyne is signing for Newcastle! - Bruce attempts to steal Man City star

Newcastle United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City on Sunday, but Steve Bruce clearly liked what he saw.

Kevin De Bruyne was typically influential in City's dominant 2-0 win at St James' Park, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Fabian Schar's foul on Gabriel Jesus.

That goal set the holders on their way to a quarter-final victory that Raheem Sterling wrapped up after Dwight Gayle improbably missed a chance to equalise from point-blank range.

So taken was former Manchester United captain Bruce by the performance of De Bruyne, who also scored a wondergoal for City in their Premier League meeting with the Magpies in November, he joked Newcastle would be signing the Belgium superstar.

Interrupting De Bruyne's post-match interview with City's club media, Newcastle boss Bruce grabbed a grinning De Bruyne and told the reporter: "He's going to stay here.

"He's going to stay here, come here - that's an exclusive out of Newcastle tonight. He's had enough of Manchester City and he's going to come and play for Newcastle."

Bruce was able to confirm the arrival of one new signing post-match: former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a free transfer.