Aubameyang urged to sign for 'more ambitious club' than Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged to sign for a "more ambitious club" than Arsenal as he reaches a pivotal phase of his career.

President of the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) Pierre Alain Mounguengui feels the Arsenal captain should have more trophies to show for his prolific exploits with Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund and the Gunners.

Aubameyang has lost finals in the Europa League and EFL Cup during his time in London, and his career honours' list includes one Coupe de la Ligue crown, a DFB-Pokal victory and two DFL-Supercups.

With Barcelona and Inter among the sides linked with a move for Aubameyang, whose contract has just over a year left to run, Mounguengui believes the 30-year-old should reflect on the "collective failing" of his time with Arsenal.

"I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned," Mounguengui said to ESPN about Gabon international Aubameyang.

"So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.

"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.

"Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn't won a major honour, football is a collective sport.

"Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing."

Aubameyang has scored 49 Premier League goals in 75 appearances, sharing last season's Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mounguengui feels fans in Gabon would relish him winning trophies with "a major club", adding to his impressive individual accolades.

The FEGAFOOT chief said: "All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition.

"Auba has the habit of saying that if club honours could come, that wouldn't be bad, but that he could also settle for the personal accolades he's won. As I said, he's a world-class player."