Tottenham 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Kane hobbles off after putting Spurs in control

Harry Kane was withdrawn with a knock after netting twice in a 2-0 home win to put Tottenham in command of their Europa League last-16 tie with Dinamo Zagreb.

A first leg of few chances threatened to cause Spurs some problems, although Kane's breakthrough strike after 25 minutes settled the nerves.

Jose Mourinho's side were still kept on their toes approaching the final 20 minutes, but Kane added another and the hosts protected a vital clean sheet ahead of the second leg.

Before then they face Arsenal, though, and the late substitution of Kane, nursing his right knee, caused Mourinho concern.

The one moment of genuine quality in an energetic first half provided the opener as Erik Lamela shrugged off Lovro Majer's challenge on the edge of the Dinamo box before advancing into the area, feinting away from two defenders and stabbing against the post.

Kane, who had started the move in his own half, was on hand to calmly slot the rebound into the net.

Pressure built on the Dinamo goal in the second period, but Tanguy Ndombele was denied a penalty after tangling with Majer, while the visitors threatened on the counter on occasion.

The failure to add to Tottenham's lead prompted Mourinho to introduce Gareth Bale, who immediately crossed for fellow substitute Steven Bergwijn to volley goalwards, drawing a low Dominik Livakovic save.

Of course it was Kane who stole a precious second, though. Serge Aurier's volleyed cross was miscontrolled by Kevin Theophile-Catherine, allowing the striker to steady himself before firing low past Livakovic.

Only Arijan Ademi's foul on Kane could halt the forward, prompting a free-kick, which Livakovic saved well from Bale, before the two-goal talisman's withdrawal.