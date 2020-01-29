Solskjaer: Man Utd 'disgusted' by attack on Woodward's home

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed any "proper" Manchester United supporters would have been disgusted by the attack on Ed Woodward's home.

The Mirror reported on Tuesday that between 20 and 30 fans were involved in an attack on the home of United's vice-chairman.

United responded with a strong condemnation of the incident, vowing to ban for life any supporter found to have been involved.

Solskjaer echoed the club's sentiment, insisting any true fan of the club would be angered by the actions of the attackers.

"Everyone at the club and our proper supporters were disgusted with what happened," Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of United facing Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

"We know our fans are passionate and opinions can be voiced in different ways.

"I've said it before, we've got to stick together, stay united and I'm sure our fans will support us."

Woodward has been a target of many United fans' ire over recent seasons, as the club continue to struggle to return to close to their former heights.