Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery and miss start of Premier League season - reports

Pool/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford will miss the start of the new Premier League season after opting to have shoulder surgery following Euro 2020, according to reports.

The Manchester United forward, who missed a penalty in England's 3-2 shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday before being a target of racist online abuse, is likely to be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Manchester United's opening fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season is against Leeds United on August 14.

Rashford had been hampered by the shoulder complaint during United's 2020-21 campaign and it had been reported he would have surgery after the Euros.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals across 57 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

He played a limited role for England off the bench at Euro 2020, with five substitute appearances.

