Rashford joins Sancho in speaking out after George Floyd's death

Marcus Rashford has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, as civil unrest continues in the United States following the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota last week, sparking large scale protests and subsequent riots in many cities across the U.S.

On Sunday, Rashford's England team-mate Jadon Sancho celebrated the first of his three goals in Borussia Dortmund's 6-0 win over Paderborn by revealing a t-shirt with the message "Justice for George Floyd".

Now Manchester United star Rashford has used his Twitter account to show his backing for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

"I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days," Rashford wrote.

"I've been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time where I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever.

"People are hurting and we need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Sancho and Rashford are not the only players to have drawn attention to the ongoing situation, with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram having taken a knee after scoring against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Gladbach coach Marco Rose lauded the 22-year-old for his action, saying Thuram had "set an example against racism."