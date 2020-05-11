Rashford is most talented player I've played with – Man Utd captain Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire labelled Marcus Rashford the most talented player he has ever played with.

Rashford, 22, was enjoying a fine season, scoring 19 goals in 31 games, before suffering a serious back injury in January.

The England forward has continued to improve and Maguire lauded his United team-mate's talent.

"I think as a club, you should have a captain and rely on him, but you need to spread the onus of the leadership in the group," the defender told UTD Podcast.

"Marcus is there and he battles through every game. Obviously he's had a bad injury but he's battling hard to get back. He very rarely misses games.

"He's always wanting to make himself available. I think you can see around the place, on and off the field as well, he's excellent with his charity work, which is great to see.

"On the pitch, like I said, he's amazed me. He's the most talented player I've ever played with."

Rashford, who also has 10 goals in 38 games for England, was enjoying his most prolific campaign for United, reaching double-digits in the Premier League for the second straight season.

While Maguire hailed his team-mate, he was wary of putting too much pressure on Rashford.

"I've always spoken so highly of Marcus when I have been with him in the England squad. I can't speak highly enough of him. I think he's going to go on to have an exceptional career," he said.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him but I think he's going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now.

"He's the best six-a-side player I've played with. Marcus is in my team and I know he'd be banging in goals left, right and centre."