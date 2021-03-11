Mourinho confident Spurs star Kane will be fit for Arsenal clash

Harry Kane was substituted against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League with a knee issue but should be fit to face London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, according to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

Spurs star Kane had scored both goals in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League last-16 first leg win over Croatian giants Dinamo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

An effort in either half turned the tie in Tottenham's favour and took the England captain's club tally to 26 for the season, the most of any Premier League player.

But Kane's hopes of improving his scoring record further this weekend were dealt a blow as he went down under a challenge from Arijan Ademi with eight minutes remaining.

Mourinho swiftly replaced his main man, having also seen Tanguy Ndombele exit the field shortly after the second goal.

But Mourinho is confident both players will be keen to recover quickly and get ready for this weekend's Premier League derby.

Asked if there was any concern for Ndombele, Mourinho told BT Sport: "I don't think so really. Even Harry, I don't believe it's anything big.

"There is a match that everybody wants to play and little things are not going to stop them playing, I believe."

Mourinho added: "I don't have that feeling [Kane is injured]. As I was saying, everybody wants to play the game on Sunday. I believe they are going to be okay."

Kane, who had three shots and created two chances, has now been involved in six goals (four goals, two assists) across Tottenham's past two games.

The goalscorer also won five of his seven duels, earned four fouls – including the kick from Ademi – and even blocked Rasmus Lauritsen's goal-bound header 13 minutes from time.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris said: "He even saves the ball on the corner in front of me. No, he's just enjoying his football. As you can see today, he attracts the ball.

"The first action Erik Lamela made an amazing job. I think he deserved the goal, but unfortunately it hit the post and Harry was there at the right time, at the right moment to score.

"And the second goal gives a little bit of relief to the team before the second leg."

Kane has made 36 headed clearances and 38 total clearances in all competitions this season, the most of any forward in the Premier League.

Mourinho said: "He is doing everything. He's doing the striker's job of scoring goals, he's doing the team work of creating space and assists and linking the play, he's doing the extra work that not many strikers do - the defensive one, the pressing, the coming behind, on set-pieces.

"He has very good timing to attack the ball on defensive set-pieces. He helps us a lot. We have his stats; he has an incredible number of clearances from crosses and corners.

"We couldn't be happier. I gave a rest to many of the players - and I'm so happy with that Vinicius is giving us - but the truth is when we have Harry on the pitch, it's a different story for us.

"This is a very important match and we want to qualify for the quarters. We decided for him to play and of course he was happy to do that for us."