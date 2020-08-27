Maguire backed by former Man Utd captain Rooney

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has expressed his support for Harry Maguire, who is appealing against a conviction by a Greek court.

Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery at a misdemeanours court in Syros on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who denied all charges against him, was tried alongside two other defendants following an alleged incident involving police the week before while he was holidaying on the nearby island of Mykonos.

United confirmed Maguire's legal representatives have lodged an appeal and, as per Greek law, the initial conviction has therefore been nullified and a full retrial "in a more senior court" will now take place.

Maguire, who could reportedly face a long wait for his retrial, was dropped from the England squad following his conviction after initially being called up by Gareth Southgate.

The England manager had told reporters before removing the defender from the squad: "I've spoken with Harry, I have insight into the story which is very different to what's been reported."

Speaking to talkSPORT on Thursday, Rooney said of Maguire: "Knowing Harry the way I know him, it's completely not his character.

"I couldn't get my head around how it went to court, he was found guilty and sentenced all within the space of about two hours… how has that happened?

"Harry's not that type of person at all. He was out there with his girlfriend, his family and friends and their girlfriends, so it's not a group of lads, where sometimes things happen. So, in my opinion, something has gone on that has maybe provoked him.

"It's just out of character, it's not him at all. I just think as a nation, as people, we are too quick to judge.

"Obviously he was found guilty and there's an appeal, so at the minute there's no charges now against his name until the next court date.

"Obviously I've made my own mistakes and I've had my issues with the law, both in England and abroad as well, so I know how difficult that can be. But I just think with Harry, he's not that character at all.

"I've also heard people saying, 'why doesn't he hire a villa and stay in a villa?'

"But why should he? He's a human being!"