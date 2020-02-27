Ighalo makes first Man Utd start against Club Brugge

Odion Ighalo will make his first start for Manchester United in Thursday's Europa League clash with Club Brugge.

The striker, signed on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai Shenhua in January, comes into the team in place of Anthony Martial, who scored United's goal in the 1-1 first-leg draw of the last-32 tie but is not in the squad for the return match at Old Trafford.

There is also a first start since December 26 for Scott McTominay, who returned to action in the 3-0 Premier League win over Watford last weekend after recovering from a knee injury.

Eric Bailly returns to the centre of defence for his first appearance in Europe of the season, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in at right-back, having spent the first leg among the substitutes.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made seven changes overall from the first leg, with Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard dropping to the bench and Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot not in the squad.

Sergio Romero starts in goal instead of David de Gea, as he did in Belgium.