Fernandes will dominate Premier League when he settles at Man Utd – Ighalo

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will "take the Premier League by storm" when he settles, according to team-mate Odion Ighalo.

Fernandes had made an impressive start to his United career by scoring twice and providing three assists in five Premier League games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Signed for a deal worth up to £67.6million (€80m) from Sporting CP in January, Fernandes can still go to another level, according to Ighalo.

"He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him," the forward told United Hangout on Sunday.

"You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he's a very good player. And he's not even settled down yet.

"He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he's going to take the Premier League by storm."

Another player Ighalo has been impressed by is Anthony Martial, who has already matched his best haul of 11 Premier League goals in a season in 2019-20.

Ighalo lauded the France international's ability, saying: "Anthony, since I came, he's been scoring goals and doing so well, fighting a lot. He is a great player, he has great technique.

"He can do anything with the ball and he's been doing fantastically well. I just hope he keeps going and scoring more goals and we end the season very well.

"Watching it from outside it's different. You only watch games every weekend and see how skilful he is. But I train with this guy every day, you understand? Every blessed day I train with him, and it's incredible what he does in training, do you understand? He does it so easy, you know?

"Sometimes in games it's difficult to do it, sometimes you face a tougher opponent but this is someone who every day you see in training and say wow, he's a good player."