Europa League quarter and semi-finals: Draws in full

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals is:
Arsenal v Napoli
Villarreal v Valencia
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague v Chelsea
The first legs are due to take place on April 11, with the return matches a week later.
The draw for the semi-finals is:
Arsenal/Napoli v Villarreal/Valencia
Benfica/Eintracht Frankfurt v Slavia Prague/Chelsea
The first legs are due to take place on May 2, with the return matches a week later. The final of the competition takes place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on May 29.