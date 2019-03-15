Europa League quarter and semi-finals: Draws in full

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals is:

Arsenal v Napoli

Villarreal v Valencia

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague v Chelsea



The first legs are due to take place on April 11, with the return matches a week later.

The draw for the semi-finals is:

Arsenal/Napoli v Villarreal/Valencia

Benfica/Eintracht Frankfurt v Slavia Prague/Chelsea



The first legs are due to take place on May 2, with the return matches a week later. The final of the competition takes place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on May 29.