Europa League last 32: Draw in full

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League is:

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich v Napoli

Malmo v Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Rennes v Real Betis

Olympiacos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Fenerbahce v Zenit St Petersburg

Sporting CP v Villarreal

BATE v Arsenal

Galatasaray v Benfica



The first legs will be played on February 12/14 with the returns scheduled for February 20/21.