Europa League last 32: Draw in full

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League is:
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge v Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
Slavia Prague v Genk
Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen
FC Zurich v Napoli
Malmo v Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic v Valencia
Rennes v Real Betis
Olympiacos v Dynamo Kiev
Lazio v Sevilla
Fenerbahce v Zenit St Petersburg
Sporting CP v Villarreal
BATE v Arsenal
Galatasaray v Benfica
The first legs will be played on February 12/14 with the returns scheduled for February 20/21.