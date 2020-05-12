Conte tips Lampard to become one of the best managers in the world

Antonio Conte has been impressed with Frank Lampard's maiden season in charge of Chelsea and believes the former England international can become one of the best managers in the world.

Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri's departure to take charge of Juventus.

Conte led Chelsea for two seasons preceding his compatriot Sarri, winning the Premier League in 2016-17 and bidding farewell with an FA Cup triumph a year later.

Inconsistent home form has undermined Lampard to an extent, but he won plaudits for successfully blooding youngsters such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount and had the Blues sitting fourth in England's top flight before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to proceedings in March.

"I think he is doing a really good job, Frank," Conte, now head coach at Inter, told Sky Sports.

"This is his second experience [as a manager] after Derby County and to manage a top team is not easy.

"I think he has the skills, the ability to become one of the best managers in the world. He has to continue to work in this way and I wish him the best for the future."

N'Golo Kante was one of the stars of Conte's Chelsea team – a dominant presence in holding midfield as the Italian's finely honed 3-4-3 cut a swathe through English football.

Sarri deployed the France international in more of a roving role, while his adaptability has again been on show under Lampard.

"In my opinion, he can play in every position in the midfield," Conte said.

"We are talking about an amazing player, a top player. He is fantastic with or without the ball and, when you have N'Golo in your team, you can think that you are playing with one player more.

"He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach."