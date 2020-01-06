Aubameyang: I'm Arsenal captain and I love this club

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he loves Arsenal and is fully committed to the club amid speculation he wants to leave.

The striker has been linked to sides including Barcelona and Inter as he enters the final 18 months on his Gunners contract.

However, Aubameyang, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, is adamant he wants to help Arsenal return to the top of English football under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

"I really hope that you were proud of us after the [Manchester] United game," Aubameyang wrote in the matchday programme for Monday's FA Cup clash with Leeds United, referring to last weekend's 2-0 Premier League victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"I’m sure you can see what we're trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday.

"The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates [Stadium] felt like a fortress.

"You were our 12th man and I felt like Manchester United could have played for hours and they would have never scored. I really hope it will be like that until the end of the season. All together, we can have a great 2020! We need to be united more than ever.

"I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

"I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

Arsenal's win over United was their first under Arteta, who took over the permanent head coach role last month after Unai Emery was sacked in November.

It was also their first victory since a 3-1 defeat of West Ham on December 9.