Arsenal could face Europa League fixture reversal

Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final legs could be reversed to accommodate Chelsea if they are draw at home on the same day.

The draw for the last eight of the Europa League takes place on Friday and UEFA has confirmed that if both sides are drawn to play at home in the same week, the order of Arsenal's legs would have to be switched.

UEFA said the decision was made by local authorities, who do not want both Londo clubs to be playing in the city on the same day.

According to UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles, it is Arsenal's tie which will be altered in this situation due to Chelsea having higher priority after winning the FA Cup.

There will also be a fixture reversal in the semi-final for the same reason should both clubs progress to the last four.

