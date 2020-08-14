You couldn't write a better story – Poulsen delighted with RB Leipzig rise

Yussuf Poulsen revelled in an "amazing moment" after RB Leipzig moved into the Champions League semi-finals.

Tyler Adams' deflected 88th-minute strike lifted Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

A penalty from Joao Felix had earlier cancelled out Dani Olmo's opener in Lisbon, but Leipzig – founded just 11 years ago – advanced.

Poulsen, who arrived at the club in 2013, was delighted as Leipzig's rise continued, having been in the fifth tier in Germany in 2009-10.

"You couldn't write a better story. It is a huge day and an amazing moment – we have to enjoy it," he said, via the club's website.

"Another fantastic game is around the corner. We were the better team and are deservedly through to the semi-final."

Adams found the winner in the 88th minute thanks to a huge deflection after a cutback from Angelino.

Poulsen praised Leipzig for their response to Joao Felix's 71st-minute equaliser for Atletico.

"All the players brought their best game, and we did a lot of things perfectly," he said.

"Joao Felix is a brilliant player, but after his goal we kept our composure, and created more chances for ourselves."

RB Leipzig will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals on Tuesday.