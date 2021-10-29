We can still achieve things – Maguire insists Man Utd can turn their season around

Harry Maguire insists Manchester United can "still achieve things" this season, despite the club's poor recent performances.

United's historic and humiliating 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford to rivals Liverpool last time out was their fourth loss from their last five domestic games, drawing the other.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League, out of the EFL Cup and required two last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo winners to claim their six Champions League points, having suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Young Boys.

Maguire, though, believes it is early enough for United to turn their campaign around, with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in desperate need of an upturn in form as his position comes under increasing scrutiny.

"There are lots of games to play in the Premier League, we’re in a strong position in the group in the Champions League and we're still early on in the season," Maguire told Manchester United's official website. "And it's a season in which we know we can still achieve things."

The 28-year-old explained the work he and his United team-mates were putting in on the training ground since the Liverpool defeat in order to better themselves and produce more convincing showings on a regular basis.

He also praised the support of the fans, revealing his disappointment at "letting them down" and stated the importance of togetherness within the club as they look to change their circumstances.

"It's been a tough week obviously, you can't just brush these things aside, especially when you lose to your rivals," Maguire continued. "To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing.

"We've obviously had big discussions, we've analysed the game and the goals and looked at how we can do better and improve. That's the most important thing now, we need to come together as a group and a club.

"It makes me feel disappointed because we let [the fans] down. As players, we let the management down, we let the staff down and we let the club down, but most importantly we let the fans down.

"We know we’ve got to improve, and I can assure you we're doing everything we can and giving everything day in, day out to make sure that we improve on these performances, and I'm sure we'll come through this difficult period and kick on again.

"We have a lot of experience in our dressing room and a lot of leaders. We're open, we're men, and we can take someone pointing the finger at us, but one thing is for sure and that's that we all know we're in this together, there's no blame game."

United face Tottenham on October 30, but Maguire says the Red Devils squad are focusing on themselves, not their opponents, and are intent on delivering a much-needed Premier League victory, with table-topping Chelsea now eight points ahead of them.

"We know it will be a tough game, they're a top team, but like I say we've got to focus on ourselves and this is what this week has been about," Maguire added.

"We're not really focusing on the opposition, it's all about ourselves and how to improve and get a performance on Saturday to put smiles back our fans' faces as that's what they deserve.

"Of course it's an important game, it's a football match in the Premier League playing for Manchester United. It's not really about looking at the table and seeing where they are in the table, it's all about going there and getting three points and that’s what this club is all about.

"Every game you play in you're expected to get three points. But first and foremost we owe ourselves a good performance. We're together as a unit and we're together as a team, and we want to give the fans a performance to be proud of and the result will look after itself."