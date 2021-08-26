Tuchel wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after Champions League glory with Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award for 2020-21.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who took over from Frank Lampard in January, led the Blues to Champions League glory in May after a brilliant few months in charge.

Chelsea won the competition for the second time in their history, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final, before going on to lift the UEFA Super Cup this month after overcoming Villarreal on penalties.

Tuchel, who took PSG to the final in 2019-20, became the first coach to reach successive finals in the men's competition.

He also led Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Leicester City, and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tuchel beat Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Italy coach Roberto Mancini to the award, which was won by Hansi Flick in 2019-20.

Midfielder Jorginho had earlier won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year prize after playing a pivotal role in Chelsea's success and Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Two other Chelsea players – Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante – were also successful on Thursday, winning the prizes for the best goalkeeper and best midfielder in last season's competition.