Ten Hag: Ajax want more after Madrid rout

Erik ten Hag said Ajax will not dwell on their remarkable Champions League victory over Real Madrid as they seek further European success.

Ajax sent shockwaves through the Champions League after stunning holders Madrid 4-1 in the return leg of their last-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone helped Ajax overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit as the Dutch giants triumphed 5-3 on aggregate en route to the quarter-finals.

Ajax will feature in the Champions League quarters for the first time since 2002-03 and head coach Ten Hag wants more.

"We must live by the day," Ten Hag said during his post-match news conference. "We are progressing a lot as a team and individually.

"It's only the start of March and we can still win three trophies. So, it's a great year, that's a compliment for the team. The trophies will be lifted at the end of the season.

"We can enjoy this win, but it's already a great season. But we wanted to achieve more. That's what we are hunting for now."

Ten Hag added: "It's confirmation of our philosophy in the Netherlands and especially Ajax. In our history we won many trophies.

"The biggest trophy, the Champions League, and also many league titles. But the football climate is changed. The big leagues have grown.

"As small nations, it's hard to compete with the big money. So therefore, it's a great victory. But we want more. The next match we will prepare very well and we play with courage and confidence."