Simeone fined €20,000 but escapes Champions League touchline ban

Diego Simeone has been fined €20,000 for his celebration in Atletico Madrid's Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Juventus, but he has escaped a touchline ban.

The 48-year-old was charged with improper conduct by UEFA after celebrating Jose Gimenez's opening goal in the 2-0 win by grabbing his crotch.

Simeone attracted criticism for the gesture but he apologised after the match, explaining it was directed at Atletico fans to show them that the team "have cojones".

He has been sanctioned by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, but he will be free to be in the dugout for the second leg at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Atletico have been fined €38,000 for breaching regulations relating to blocking stairways and throwing objects.

Juve have been ordered to pay €30,000, while head coach Massimiliano Allegri has been warned, because of the game's late kick-off.