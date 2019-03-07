Silva: PSG did the same thing as Real Madrid

Thiago Silva compared Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League exit to that of Real Madrid, labelling his side's loss a "shame".

PSG were stunned at home to Manchester United, suffering a 3-1 loss on Wednesday to bow out on away goals after the last-16 tie finished locked at 3-3.

It came a day after Madrid were thrashed 4-1 by Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu, the three-time defending champions also making an exit.

Silva said the two shocks were comparable, lamenting PSG's performance at the Parc des Princes.

"We played a good game in their stadium, but things didn't work out here," the PSG captain told RMC Sport.

"Football is like that. The same happened to Madrid yesterday, which is a shame because we worked hard and things did not go well for us."

Marcus Rashford's 94th-minute penalty sealed United's progression, the forward converting after the VAR intervened to give the visitors a contentious spot-kick for a Presnel Kimpembe handball.

While lamenting that decision, Silva said PSG needed to step up much earlier in the game.

"We didn't have time to react, although we had to have done it during the previous 90 minutes," he said.