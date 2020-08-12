Sancho: I love playing for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho says he "loves" playing with Borussia Dortmund's current crop of players after his side cruised to a convincing 6-0 friendly win over Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc declared earlier this week that Manchester United target Sancho will remain at the German club for the 2020-21 campaign.

England international Sancho, 20, is part of BVB's training camp in Switzerland and played 45 minutes against Austrian side Altach in their opening pre-season friendly.

Lucien Favre fielded plenty of fresh faces at Stadion Schnabelholz and Sancho, into his fourth season at senior level, enjoyed playing with the next generation of young talent.

"I love playing with this lot," he told BVB-TV. "It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

"I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them."

Fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham made his first appearance for Dortmund since joining from Birmingham City.

The €25million signing set up goals for Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland and was pleased with his introduction to life with the German giants.

"I loved every minute of it. It was a great first few minutes with the guys on the pitch," he said. "I really enjoyed it. The guys are so good, they made it easy for me.

"They played very well, even though it was the first game after the break. I am very happy to be part of this team."

Haaland also registered a penalty while fellow senior pros Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can and Julian Brandt were on target in the final 15 minutes.

But it was Bellingham who was singled out for special praise by Favre after his impressive debut display.

"Jude Bellingham was good. He has to play in front of the defence," he said. "It's not easy when you're 17. He was involved in almost all of the goals.

"He moved forward at the right moments. This is important. He feels when he has to leave his position and has done well.

"It's important that we have midfielders who can speed up the game and make the final pass."