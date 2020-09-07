Sancho humbled by Dortmund's price tag amid Man Utd links

Jadon Sancho said he is humbled by the price tag Borussia Dortmund have placed on him amid reported interest from Manchester United, though the England star preached patience as speculation mounts over his future.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Sancho, though Dortmund have repeatedly insisted the 20-year-old sensation will not be sold ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sancho established himself as one of the hottest properties in European football last term after scoring 17 goals and supplying 16 assists for Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund, prompting links to the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona.

As Premier League giants United reportedly continue to try to negotiate with Dortmund – who remain unmoved on their £108million (€120m) valuation – Sancho told the Soccer Bible: "I guess it's a nice feeling to be worth so much.

"But again, I don't really look at it that much. For me it's about doing well for my team and doing well for myself as well.

"When I have a s*** game I'm just down. I feel s*** about myself. So I always like having a good game and showing people what I can do.

"I know what I can do, and if I play bad then I'm just p***** off with myself. Next game I'll try and improve on whatever I've done wrong."

On the ongoing speculation and whether he wished it would go away, Sancho replied: "No, the media's the media. They're always going to try and create a story, but this is how you manage it.

"For me, I just focus on my football. I just want to do what's best for my team and win titles at the end of the day."

"I feel like everything is a process," added Sancho, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017. "So you've got to be patient in what you do. Obviously I took a massive risk coming to Germany.

"I had a lot of people doubting me saying why are you leaving City, but I just felt like it was the right time for me, especially after the Euros, because I did well in the Euros."