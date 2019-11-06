Rodrygo the Raul deal after landmark hat-trick

Rodrygo Goes followed in the illustrious footsteps of Real Madrid legend Raul as he became the second youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

At 18 years and 301 days old, the Brazilian netted a perfect treble in Real Madrid's 6-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday, converting with his left foot, right foot and head.

The only player to have achieved the feat at a more tender age is Raul, who was 188 days younger when he scored three times against Ferencvaros in 1995.

Rodrygo hit the target twice in the first seven minutes at Santiago Bernabeu and added the third in stoppage time, also becoming the youngest Brazilian to score in Europe's premier club competition.