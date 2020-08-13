RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Adams effort sensationally secures semi-final berth

RB Leipzig snatched a late 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid thanks to Tyler Adams' deflected strike, booking a Champions League semi-final date with Paris Saint-Germain.

Leipzig, shorn of top scorer Timo Werner following his move to Chelsea, stunned Atletico in another dramatic finish in Lisbon after Joao Felix had pulled the LaLiga giants back into the tie.

Julian Nagelsmann's side matched experienced European campaigners Atletico stride for stride but looked to have lost their momentum when substitute Joao Felix cancelled out Dani Olmo's opener.

However, Adams – with the aid of a stray Stefan Savic foot – hit his first Leipzig goal to remarkably reach the last four and a meeting with PSG.