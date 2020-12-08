PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir delayed amid racism accusations

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir was delayed on Tuesday amid allegations of racism against the fourth official.

The game was stopped after 13 minutes at Parc des Princes, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes before Basaksehir's players walked down the tunnel. They were followed by PSG's players.

Basaksehir's English Twitter account posting a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been called a racist word by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

The Turkish side also posted an image on its official Twitter account stating 'No To Racism' soon after the incident, with Galatasaray posting the same graphic in apparent solidarity with their counterparts.

Reports in Paris suggested the match was set to resume at 22:00 CET without Coltescu on the sideline.