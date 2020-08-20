PSG midfielder Verratti: I'll do anything to play in the Champions League final

Marco Verratti says he will do everything to play for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich, a match he described as the most important 90 minutes in the club's history.

Italy midfielder Verratti was unable to play in the quarter-final triumph over Atalanta due to a calf injury that plagued him prior to travelling to Lisbon.

Verratti managed a short cameo off the bench as PSG outclassed RB Leipzig to reach Sunday's final at the Estadio da Luz.

The 27-year-old is doing what he can to be involved but accepts the final decision lies with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "I'm better, I started again slowly with the team. This injury was a bit hard to digest. I have resumed with the group for two to three days and I will do everything to play the match.

"I was available in the semi-final. It is the coach who will make his decision."

PSG have dominated domestically since being bought out by their wealthy Qatari owners in June 2011, including sweeping the board this term.

The ultimate aim of delivering continental glory has proven frustratingly elusive for the Ligue 1 champions, who are playing their first final in Europe's premier competition.

A run to the semi-finals in the 1994-95 campaign was PSG's best previous result and Verratti is well aware of the scale of the task at hand.

"The Champions League is always difficult. So far, we've had an incredible journey," he added.

"We have 90 minutes left, these are the most important 90 minutes of our lives as a footballer and of the history of the club. You have to be prepared."

Ander Herrera has impressed in the absence of Verratti, who says it has come as no surprise to see the former Manchester United midfielder rise to the occasion.

"For us, this is no surprise. We already knew Ander. He's a very important player," he said.

"This season he has had injuries that have kept him from being available on several occasions, but he still gives 100 per cent.

"He made two incredible matches. We are very happy with what he does, but we're not just finding out about him here. He's 31, he's already won the Europa League with Manchester United.

"He shows his many qualities here."