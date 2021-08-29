Pogba and De Gea excited ahead of 'dream' Ronaldo return

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and David De Gea expressed their excitement for Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford after defeating Wolves 1-0 on Sunday.

United set an English football record as they reached 28 away games without defeat with Sunday's win but the travelling fans had more reason to celebrate earlier in the week.

The Red Devils announced on Friday that a deal worth £12.8m (€15m) plus £6.9m (€8m) in add-ons had been agreed with Juventus to bring Ronaldo back to Manchester for a second spell.

And following United's record-breaking outing at Molineux, De Gea spoke excitedly about linking up with the Portugal captain.

"It’s like a dream for all the Manchester United fans, for us," the Spain goalkeeper said to Sky Sports post-match.

"To have him [Cristiano Ronaldo] back it is going to be great, you can feel in the atmosphere. Hopefully, he can bring something special as well to make the team even better. It's great to have him."

Pogba, who surpassed Ronaldo's Premier League assist record for the Red Devils against Southampton last Sunday, echoed De Gea's sentiments.

"Everybody knows [what he brings]," the Frenchman told Sky Sports. "He's already a legend in this club and he's coming back, so obviously it's huge for us, for the club.

"He's going to bring his experience, his quality and obviously when he comes the level goes up.

"We're really pleased he's coming but the most important today is the win so when he comes we keep this mentality of winning, and keep winning."