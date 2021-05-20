Phillips takes more joy in goal-line clearance than maiden Liverpool goal

Nat Phillips may have scored his maiden Liverpool goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win at Burnley but says he took more joy from his goal-line clearance.

The Liverpool defender produced a Man of the Match display in the crucial victory which boosts the Reds' Champions League aspirations as they move into the top four on goal difference.

Phillips scored Liverpool's second goal, his first for the club, but he also made a vital goal-line clearance from Ben Mee's effort.

"Clearance off the line – every time," Phillips said when asked which he preferred post-game.

"It’s my job to stop the ball from going in the net, to stop goals. If I can get on the scoresheet, happy days, a bit of a bonus. But I’d much rather have a clean sheet."

The 24-year-old Bolton-born defender was making his 14th start of the league campaign, where he has been used more frequently following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Ozan Kabak, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Phillips was delighted with the three points which maintains Liverpool's top four push ahead of their final day match against Crystal Palace.

"Obviously the pressure is on, there’s no room for inconsistency or being lax with our performances at this stage," Phillips said.

"We know we have to win every game, so we’ve had to take it up a level and make sure that we’re performing consistently – and if not performing, at least grinding results out."

He added: "I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a good weekend. I’m excited. What we’ve got to do now is recover, rest up, prepare ourselves – one last push and hopefully finish in that Champions League spot."