Muller congratulates 'Mr Super Cup' Martinez on Bayern winner

Thomas Muller paid tribute to Bayern Munich's "Mr Super Cup" after Javi Martinez netted the winner against Sevilla.

Martinez headed the decisive goal in Thursday's Super Cup final, securing a 2-1 victory after extra time following first-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos.

It was the second time the midfielder has come up with a crucial goal as a substitute in this fixture, having also scored in the 121st minute against Chelsea in 2013 as Bayern reached a penalty shoot-out and won the title.

The familiar circumstances were not lost on Muller or Martinez, who had been on the pitch just shy of five minutes.

Muller told UEFA.com: "We're delighted, it's unbelievable. We're so tired after 120 minutes against Sevilla, a tough opponent.

"We fought hard and showed as a team that we have that winner's mentality, even when we're not at our best.

"Congratulations to the team and to Javi Martínez, our Mr Super Cup."

Martinez made just 24 appearances for Bayern last season without scoring but told Sky Sport: "I always want to give 100 per cent for Bayern and I showed that today.

"Even if I only play 10 or 15 minutes, I try to help the team and I did that today with my goal.

"I'm really happy to win this trophy for a second time. I also scored in 2013, so it's a great night."

The result means it is now 23 wins in a row for Bayern, who have gone 32 games without defeat.