Man Utd and Liverpool should rescue Sterling from Man City 'wilderness' – Ferdinand

Manchester United and Liverpool have been urged by Rio Ferdinand to consider rescuing Raheem Sterling from "the wilderness" at Manchester City.

Sterling has played a big part in helping City to three Premier League titles since arriving from Liverpool in 2015, but his playing time has reduced this season.

The England international, who was late returning for pre-season training after reaching the Euro 2020 final with his country, has started two of City's six matches this term in all competitions.

He was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the close season at a time when Pep Guardiola's side were trying to bring in striker Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Barcelona are reported to be showing an interest in signing Sterling on loan in January, meanwhile, and fellow LaLiga giants Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

United great Ferdinand is unsure why Guardiola has not used Sterling more often of late and believes the 26-year-old will have plenty of suitors waiting should his situation not improve.

"Where is Raheem Sterling? He's lost confidence because he’s been taken out of the team," Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

"He was the go-to guy when they needed a goal, for so many years, and now all of a sudden he's in the wilderness. I'm baffled by it, I just don't understand.

"With Pep, he gets things right more often than not, but with this one there must be clubs sitting there going, 'Let's see how this pans out because I would take Sterling all day!'

"If I'm Liverpool, I'd buy Sterling tomorrow... If I'm him, I wouldn't go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now, that's why I said Liverpool. Man United will take him!"

Sterling finished as City's top scorer in the Premier League two seasons ago with 20 goals in 33 games, while his 10 goals last season were bettered only by Ilkay Gundogan (13).

Since Guardiola's first campaign at City in 2016-17, Sterling has been directly involved in 160 goals in all competitions – 104 goals of his own and 56 assists.

No City player has directly contributed to more goals across that period, while only 14 others in Europe's top five leagues can better that return, with Lionel Messi (309) leading the way.

Former Liverpool attacker Sterling has played just 265 minutes so far this season, however, with his only two starts coming in the two games City failed to score in, against Tottenham and Southampton.